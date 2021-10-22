UrduPoint.com

US Navy Confirms Weapons Test That Demonstrated Advanced Hypersonic Capabilities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The US Navy confirmed on Thursday that it has conducted a weapons test with the Army that demonstrated advanced hypersonic technologies and capabilities.

"This test demonstrated advanced hypersonic technologies, capabilities, and prototype systems in a realistic operating environment," the Navy said in a press release.

"Three precision sounding rocket launches were conducted containing hypersonic experiments from partners, including CPS, AHPO, the Joint Hypersonic Transition Office, SNL, Johns Hopkins University/Applied Physics Laboratory, MITRE, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and several defense contractors."

