US Navy Confirms Weapons Test That Demonstrated Advanced Hypersonic Capabilities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The US Navy confirmed on Thursday that it has conducted a weapons test with the Army that demonstrated advanced hypersonic technologies and capabilities.

"This test demonstrated advanced hypersonic technologies, capabilities, and prototype systems in a realistic operating environment," the Navy said in a press release. "Three precision sounding rocket launches were conducted containing hypersonic experiments from partners, including CPS, AHPO, the Joint Hypersonic Transition Office, SNL, Johns Hopkins University/Applied Physics Laboratory, MITRE, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and several defense contractors."

The Navy and Army conducted the test on Wednesday, which was helpful to advance work on the development of the Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS), a non-nuclear hypersonic weapons system, and the Army's Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) offensive hypersonic strike capability, the release added.

The test, the release said, is a key step in the development of a Navy-designed common hypersonic missile, consisting of a Common Hypersonic Glide Body (CHGB) and booster, which will be used by both the Navy and Army with individual weapon systems and launchers tailored for launch from sea or land.

The Department of Defense successfully tested the CHGB on March 20, 2020, the release said, adding that the Navy and Army will continue to collaborate on hypersonic weapon tests.

The news comes following reports that Chinese hypersonic weapons tests over the summer took the US by surprise.