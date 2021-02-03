US Navy Couple Faces Charges Over Data Theft From Personal Files - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) A husband and wife team of US Navy hackers who stole and sold personal data from a database used to conduct background checks faces charges of conspiracy and identity theft that could result in more than two decades in prison, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The theft took place shortly before sailor Marquis Hooper left the Navy in 2018, when Hooper and his wife, Navy Reservist Natasha Chalk gained unauthorized access to a data base used by the government and businesses to conduct background checks, Justice said in a press release.

"Hooper and Chalk searched for tens of thousands of individuals on the database and sold the information they obtained on those individuals to third parties in exchange for bitcoin. The third parties used the information to commit identity theft," Justice said.

If convicted, Hooper and Chalk face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on conspiracy and wire fraud charges, plus the addition of a mandatory two-years in prison for aggravated identity theft, Justice said.