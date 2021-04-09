UrduPoint.com
US Navy Destroyers Roosevelt, Donald Cook To Enter Black Sea On April 14-15 - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 08:56 PM

US Navy Destroyers Roosevelt, Donald Cook to Enter Black Sea on April 14-15 - Reports

Two US warships, destroyers Roosevelt and Donald Cook, will pass through the Bosphorus into the Black Sea on April 14-15 amid the escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Two US warships, destroyers Roosevelt and Donald Cook, will pass through the Bosphorus into the Black Sea on April 14-15 amid the escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Friday.

Earlier, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source told Sputnik that Washington had notified Ankara about the passage of its two warships through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea, where they would remain until May 4. Later, the Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed that the ships would enter the Black Sea on April 14 and 15, and return back on May 4 and 5.

The United States is obligated to notify Turkey about the passage of its warships through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles, in accordance with the Montreux Convention.

The Montreux Convention, adopted in 1936, preserves the freedom of passage through the straits for merchant ships of all countries, both in peacetime and in wartime.

However, the regime of passage of warships is different in relation to the Black Sea and non-Black Sea states. Warships of countries that do not have access to the Black Sea can stay in its water area for no more than 21 days, and significant restrictions on the class and tonnage of the vessels are in force.

The total tonnage of warships and vessels of non-Black Sea states simultaneously staying in the Black Sea should not exceed 45,000 tonnes, and there is a 30,000-tonne limit for any one non-Black Sea country. USS Roosevelt has a displacement of 6,950 tonnes (normal) and 9,648 tonnes (full), USS Donald Cook 6,783 and 8,915 tonnes, respectively.

