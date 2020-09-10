US Navy 'Developing Capabilities' to Shoot Down ICBMs From Warships - Admiral

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The US Navy and Missile Defense Forces are developing capabilities to shoot down intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) from warships, Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Director Vice Admiral Jon Hill told a Defense news conference on Thursday.

"[The MDA] is engaged on remote sensor data against an ICBM engaged by a ship," Hill said. "We know we can do that, but we're operating outside our design [parameters]... That's a pretty powerful defense in depth against ICBMs."

The Department of Defense had been allocated sufficient funding by the Trump administration and Congress to carry out the extensive research and development needed to advance the program, Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson told the conference.

Under the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 Trump administration budget submission, the number of ballistic missile defense (BMD)-capable Navy Aegis ships is projected to increase from 48 at the end of FY2021 to 65 at the end of FY2025, the Congressional Research Service reported on August 27.