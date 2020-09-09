UrduPoint.com
US Navy Ends Search For Nimitz Aircraft Carrier Sailor Missing In Arabian Sea

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Navy Ends Search for Nimitz Aircraft Carrier Sailor Missing in Arabian Sea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) A two-day search for a sailor believed to have fallen into the Arabian Sea from the US aircraft carrier Nimitz ended without results, the Navy's Fifth Fleet said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Following a thorough search of the ship and man overboard alert Sept. 6, Nimitz, guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton and aircraft from the US Navy and Air Force conducted search and rescue operations in the North Arabian Sea where it was reported that [Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Ian] McNight was missing," the release said.

The search was concluded on Tuesday "after extensive efforts to locate McKnight," the release added.

The Navy announcement followed notification of McKnight's next of kin, according to the release.

The Nimitz began its deployment to the Pacific and the middle East in late April, after the carrier's crew of nearly 5,000 completed quarantine and testing to ensure the vessel was COVID-19 free.

