US Navy extends probe into virus-hit aircraft carrier

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The new US Navy secretary announced a deeper investigation Wednesday into the crippling outbreak of coronavirus on a nuclear powered aircraft carrier that cost the job of the ship's captain and the previous Navy chief.

Acting Navy Secretary James McPherson said he still had questions about the case after last week's preliminary report to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

The decision left undecided the fate of the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, Brett Crozier, who was removed on April 2.

Crozier allegedly broke his chain of command to make public the outbreak of dozens of cases of COVID-19 among the warship's crew. The caseload has risen beyond 900 since he spoke out.

"I have unanswered questions that the preliminary inquiry has identified and that can only be answered by a deeper review," McPherson said in a statement.

He said the probe would build on the inquiry to provide a "more fulsome understanding of the sequence of events, actions, and decisions of the chain of command."