UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Navy Extends Probe Into Virus-hit Aircraft Carrier

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:16 AM

US Navy extends probe into virus-hit aircraft carrier

The new US Navy secretary announced a deeper investigation Wednesday into the crippling outbreak of coronavirus on a nuclear powered aircraft carrier that cost the job of the ship's captain and the previous Navy chief

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The new US Navy secretary announced a deeper investigation Wednesday into the crippling outbreak of coronavirus on a nuclear powered aircraft carrier that cost the job of the ship's captain and the previous Navy chief.

Acting Navy Secretary James McPherson said he still had questions about the case after last week's preliminary report to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

The decision left undecided the fate of the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, Brett Crozier, who was removed on April 2.

Crozier allegedly broke his chain of command to make public the outbreak of dozens of cases of COVID-19 among the warship's crew. The caseload has risen beyond 900 since he spoke out.

"I have unanswered questions that the preliminary inquiry has identified and that can only be answered by a deeper review," McPherson said in a statement.

He said the probe would build on the inquiry to provide a "more fulsome understanding of the sequence of events, actions, and decisions of the chain of command."

Related Topics

Nuclear Job Theodore April (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE bent on bringing significant qualitative impro ..

2 minutes ago

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

1 hour ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

2 hours ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

3 hours ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

3 hours ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.