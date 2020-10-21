UrduPoint.com
US Navy F/A-18 Fighter Jet Crashes During Training Mission In California - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Navy F/A-18 Fighter Jet Crashes During Training Mission in California - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) A US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet has crashed in California during a training mission, the US media reported on Tuesday.

The fighter jet crashed at approximately 10:10 a.m. because of a mishap during a routine training flight in the Superior Valley, California, Navy Times reported citing spokesman Lt.

Cmdr. Lydia Bock.

Bock said that the pilot ejected and was taken to a local hospital for examination.

The crash is currently under investigation, according to the report.

