US Navy F/A-18 Fighter Jet Crashes During Training Mission In California - Spokesman
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) A US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet has crashed in California during a training mission, the US media reported on Tuesday.
The fighter jet crashed at approximately 10:10 a.m. because of a mishap during a routine training flight in the Superior Valley, California, Navy Times reported citing spokesman Lt.
Cmdr. Lydia Bock.
Bock said that the pilot ejected and was taken to a local hospital for examination.
The crash is currently under investigation, according to the report.