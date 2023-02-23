US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Fighter to Stay in Production Through 2025 - Boeing

UrduPoint.com

The St. Louis, Missouri production line will continue to manufacture new F/A-18 Super Hornet fighters for the US Navy through at least late 2025, Boeing announced in a press release on Thursday

"Boeing expects to complete new-build production of the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter aircraft in late 2025 following delivery of the final US Navy fighters," the release said. "Production could be extended to 2027 if the Super Hornet is selected by an international customer."

Boeing plans to continue hiring new workers for the Super Hornet production line and its engineering and maintenance services over the next five years at its St.

Louis site, the company said. More than 900 people were hired in the region in 2022, it added.

Boeing will continue to develop advanced capabilities and upgrades for the global F/A-18 Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler fleet.

Over the next 10 years, Block II Super Hornets in Service Life Modification will receive the Block III capability suite and Boeing will also continue to add advanced electronic attack capability to the Growler force, the release said.

