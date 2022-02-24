UrduPoint.com

US Navy Failed To Present Realistic Cost Estimates For Littoral Combat Ships - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 11:20 PM

US Navy Failed to Present Realistic Cost Estimates for Littoral Combat Ships - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The US Navy has failed to supply proper cost estimates for the maintenance and upkeep of its new fleet of Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) for close-to-land and amphibious support operations, the Government Accountability Office said in a report on Thursday.

"The Navy's operating and support (O&S) cost estimates for the LCS do not account for the cost implications of its revised maintenance approach," the report said. "Specifically, the Navy has not assessed the cost implications of its revised maintenance approach, and thus lacks a clear picture of its impact on O&S costs."

Some of the actual operating and support cost data are also incomplete and inaccurate because the Navy has not updated its cost estimates to reflect its revised operational and sustainment concepts and has not incorporated actual cost data into some of its estimates, the report said.

"Without complete information on the cost of implementing the revised operational and sustainment concepts, and the use of actual cost data, the Navy will not be able to analyze the differences between estimates and actual costs - important elements for identifying and mitigating critical risks to the LCS," the report added.

The Navy estimates it will cost more than $60 billion to operate and support the 35 LCS it plans to build, including the 17 ships it has already delivered, according to the report.

Related Topics

Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

4 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

6 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

6 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

6 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>