US Navy Failed to Present Realistic Cost Estimates for Littoral Combat Ships - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The US Navy has failed to supply proper cost estimates for the maintenance and upkeep of its new fleet of Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) for close-to-land and amphibious support operations, the Government Accountability Office said in a report on Thursday.

"The Navy's operating and support (O&S) cost estimates for the LCS do not account for the cost implications of its revised maintenance approach," the report said. "Specifically, the Navy has not assessed the cost implications of its revised maintenance approach, and thus lacks a clear picture of its impact on O&S costs."

Some of the actual operating and support cost data are also incomplete and inaccurate because the Navy has not updated its cost estimates to reflect its revised operational and sustainment concepts and has not incorporated actual cost data into some of its estimates, the report said.

"Without complete information on the cost of implementing the revised operational and sustainment concepts, and the use of actual cost data, the Navy will not be able to analyze the differences between estimates and actual costs - important elements for identifying and mitigating critical risks to the LCS," the report added.

The Navy estimates it will cost more than $60 billion to operate and support the 35 LCS it plans to build, including the 17 ships it has already delivered, according to the report.