US Navy Fleet Too Small To Handle 2 Simultaneous Conflicts - Chief Of Naval Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 11:21 PM

The US Navy's fleet is currently too small to effectively handle two simultaneous conflicts, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said in a congressional testimony on Thursday

"Right now the force is not sized to handle two simultaneous conflicts," Gilday told the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

The Navy is currently capable of fighting one conflict while keeping a second adversary in check, Gilday said.

The Navy would be challenged to meet its operational requirements in the European theater if had to withhold forces in the Pacific theater in order to deter Chinese activities, Gilday also said.

US submarines, aircraft carriers, amphibious ships and destroyers would be the most high demand vessels if the Navy had to fight conflicts in Europe and in the Pacific at the same time, Gilday added.

The Navy currently has 298 ships, but Gilday suggested that the size of the force increase to a 500-ship hybrid fleet by 2045. Gilday also suggested that US allies in Europe should invest more in submarines.

