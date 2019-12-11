UrduPoint.com
US Navy Grounds 175 Saudi Aviation Students Following Mass Shooting - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The US Navy temporarily grounded all Saudi aviation students studying at military bases in the United States following a likely terrorist-inspired mass shooting that killed three sailors and injured eight, Military.com reported.

"A safety stand-down and operational pause began Monday for some 175 Saudi Arabian students at Naval Air Stations Pensacola, Whiting Field and Mayport, all in Florida," Lieutenant Andriana Genualdi, a Navy spokesperson told the publication on Tuesday.

Following the December 6 shooting by a Saudi second lieutenant in training at Pensacola, training was suspended for all personnel.

Genualdi said some commands have resumed training, including those with international military students.

The stand-down comes as the US Navy and Federal agencies continue to investigate the shooting.

FBI officials have characterized the massacre as a presumed act of terrorism, citing a Twitter post by the shooter, Saudi second lieutenant Mohammed Alshamrani, that accused the United States of being anti-Muslim and attacked US support of Israel. Alshamrani was killed by a sheriff's deputy in a shooting exchange.

About 140 Saudi Arabian students are currently at Pensacola; the base is now training 272 students from international militaries in total, the report said.

