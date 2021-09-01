US Navy Helicopter Accident Off California Coast Leaves 6 Injured, 5 Missing - Third Fleet

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) An accident involving a US Navy helicopter and the warship Abraham Lincoln off the coast of San Diego, California, on Tuesday evening left six people injured and five others missing, US Third Fleet Commander Adm. Stephen Koehler said on Wednesday.

"The Sailor who was rescued from the aircraft was transported ashore and is in stable condition," Koehler said in a statement. "Five additional sailors aboard Abraham Lincoln suffered injuries in the incident and are in stable condition.

"

The sailor rescued from the helicopter as well as two of the ship's sailors were transported ashore for medical treatment, while three other sailors sustained minimal injuries and remain aboard the Abraham Lincoln, the statement said.

Search and rescue efforts continue for five other crew members of the helicopter, which was operating on the ship's deck before crashing into the sea, the statement added.

An investigation is currently ongoing into the cause of the incident, according to the statement.