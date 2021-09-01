US Navy Helicopter Crashes Off San Diego Coast - Pacific Fleet

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) A US Navy helicopter crashed off the coast of San Diego, California, search and rescue operations are under way, the US Pacific Fleet said in a statement on Twitter.

"An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.

m. PST, Aug. 31," the Pacific Fleet said.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets. More information will be posted as it becomes available," according to the statement.