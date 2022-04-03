US Navy Hesitant to Enter Black Sea Because of Drifting Ukrainian Mines - Russian Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The ships of the US Navy will be hesitant to return to the Black Sea in the near future until all drifting Ukrainian mines are defused, Mikhail Popov, the deputy secretary of the Security Council of Russia, said in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda.

"US ships will be hesitant to return to the Black Sea in the near future, they will wait for the complete elimination of the mine danger. The United States has no desire to help its European friends, who are left to face problems that Ukraine does not get tired of creating," Popov said.

According to Popov, the US Navy has limited capacity to cope with the mine danger as the US ships that traditionally enter the Black Sea are not intended for de-mining operations.

Popov added that yet another reason for the US to leave the Black Sea was that "the American command, apparently, realized that 'teasing the Russian bear' may entail dangerous consequences for themselves."