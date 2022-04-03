UrduPoint.com

US Navy Hesitant To Enter Black Sea Because Of Drifting Ukrainian Mines - Russian Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2022 | 09:20 PM

US Navy Hesitant to Enter Black Sea Because of Drifting Ukrainian Mines - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The ships of the US Navy will be hesitant to return to the Black Sea in the near future until all drifting Ukrainian mines are defused, Mikhail Popov, the deputy secretary of the Security Council of Russia, said in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda.

"US ships will be hesitant to return to the Black Sea in the near future, they will wait for the complete elimination of the mine danger. The United States has no desire to help its European friends, who are left to face problems that Ukraine does not get tired of creating," Popov said.

According to Popov, the US Navy has limited capacity to cope with the mine danger as the US ships that traditionally enter the Black Sea are not intended for de-mining operations.

Popov added that yet another reason for the US to leave the Black Sea was that "the American command, apparently, realized that 'teasing the Russian bear' may entail dangerous consequences for themselves."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States May All

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

9 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

12 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

21 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.