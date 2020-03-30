US Navy Hospital Ship Comfort Docks in New York City to Help Cope With COVID-19 Epidemic

The US Navy hospital ship Comfort has arrived in New York City on Monday morning to provide relief to local hospitals struggling to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The US Navy hospital ship Comfort has arrived in New York City on Monday morning to provide relief to local hospitals struggling to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

The Comfort, which is equipped with 12 operating rooms and 1,000 beds and has more than 1,200 medical personnel, docked at Pier 90 off West 50th Street in Manhattan at around 11:00 a.

m.

The hospital ship will be used to treat non-COVID-19 patients who require other urgent medical assistance as city hospitals are stretched to coping with patients infected by the virus.

On Sunday evening, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters that more than 670 people have died in the city after contracting COVID-19 and a total of 32,300 cases having been confirmed since the start of the outbreak.