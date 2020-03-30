UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Navy Hospital Ship Comfort Docks In New York City To Help Cope With COVID-19 Epidemic

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 10:03 PM

US Navy Hospital Ship Comfort Docks in New York City to Help Cope With COVID-19 Epidemic

The US Navy hospital ship Comfort has arrived in New York City on Monday morning to provide relief to local hospitals struggling to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The US Navy hospital ship Comfort has arrived in New York City on Monday morning to provide relief to local hospitals struggling to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

The Comfort, which is equipped with 12 operating rooms and 1,000 beds and has more than 1,200 medical personnel, docked at Pier 90 off West 50th Street in Manhattan at around 11:00 a.

m.

The hospital ship will be used to treat non-COVID-19 patients who require other urgent medical assistance as city hospitals are stretched to coping with patients infected by the virus.

On Sunday evening, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters that more than 670 people have died in the city after contracting COVID-19 and a total of 32,300 cases having been confirmed since the start of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Died Manhattan New York Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AJK president thanks China for assisting Pakistan ..

16 minutes ago

OIC Roundly Condemns Barbaric Houthi Ballistic Mis ..

16 minutes ago

Buzdar approves funds for 2.5 families of daily wa ..

53 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law on local SMEs

1 hour ago

Brent Oil Futures for Delivery in May Below $22 Pe ..

23 seconds ago

Pakistan to get 1,200 ventilators from China in Ap ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.