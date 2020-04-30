UrduPoint.com
US Navy Hospital Ship Comfort Leaves New York City Amid Cheers, Salute - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The US Navy hospital ship Comfort that was deployed in New York City to assist during the height of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has left for its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia, NBC news reported on Thursday.

The report said the Comfort, which had been docked in New York City since March 30, left for its homeport amid salute and applause from the city's police, firefighters and other front-liner responders.

The Comfort treated 182 patients during its deployment in New York City and all of them have either been discharged home or to another hospital, the report said.

The ship will restock at Norfolk and be readied for another possible assignment, Defense Department spokesman Jonathan Hoffman was quoted as saying.

New York City is the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, jointly accounting for more than 870,000 of the total of 1.04 million infections in the country, and over 18,000 of the 61,000 deaths. Data has showed that the number of infections, hospitalizations and intubations have gradually declined in recent days.

