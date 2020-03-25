US Navy Hospital Ship Mercy to Arrive in Los Angeles Ahead of Schedule Friday - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

The US naval hospital ship Mercy will arrive in Los Angeles this Friday ahead of schedule and the hospital ship Comfort will arrive in New York soon, Defense Department Press Secretary Alyssa Farah told reporters on Wednesday

"As the President and [Defense] Secretary announced this week, the hospital ship Mercy has deployed to Los Angeles to help with the COVID-19 [novel coronavirus] response and is now expected to arrive this Friday, ahead of schedule," Farah said. "At a similar time of the Mercy deployment, the hospital ship Comfort will head to New York soon.

Last Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced that two US military hospital ships will be deployed to help deal with the COVID-19 epidemic.

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the United States has reached 54,453 with 737 fatalities, according to a report published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday.

According to the most recent statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the number of confirmed cases in the United States is now 55,568 with 809 fatalities.