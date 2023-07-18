US Navy Labs Working on Detecting Diseases of Military Significance - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The laboratories of the US Navy are working to detect diseases of military significance, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Tuesday.

"It should be noted that the Navy's military biological unit in Italy supports three US strategic commands ” Central, European and African ” and its main task is to 'study, monitor and detect diseases of military importance," Kirillov told a briefing.

The Italian Naval Medical Research Unit-3 laboratory has been based at the Sigonella Air Base since 2019. Laboratory staff, including entomologists, microbiologists and infectious diseases doctors, conduct research in natural sites of particularly dangerous infections, like Ebola, dengue, malaria, in Egypt, Ghana and Djibouti, Kirillov said.