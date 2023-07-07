Open Menu

US Navy Losing Battle With Boeing To Get 20 More Fighter Jets - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The US Navy is losing its bureaucratic battle with Boeing to get 20 new F/A-18 Super-Hornet aircraft, Politico reported.

Boeing will only build 16 more Super Hornets instead of the 20 the Navy ordered before shutting down its production line, the report said on Thursday.

The shortfall in production was caused by a dispute over property rights, Representative Mike Garcia, a member of the House Appropriations defense subcommittee and a former Super Hornet pilot, told the newspaper.

The Biden administration wants to purchase a full 20 Super-Hornets in order to maintain shrinking combat capabilities, but Boeing is insisting on ending production in 2025 in order to switch its resources into new technologies, the report added.

Congress appropriated funding for 12 Super Hornets in fiscal 2022 and eight more in Fiscal Year 2023 for jets that the Navy did not even ask for. But the service decided to use the deal in a last-ditch effort to gain data rights that it said were needed to perform maintenance on the aircraft in case of a war with China over Taiwan.

