US Navy Missile Destroyer Transits To Black Sea - Sixth Fleet
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 01:03 PM
The US navy missile destroyer Arleigh Burke began its transition to the Black Sea on Thursday, the sixth fleet said
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The US navy missile destroyer Arleigh Burke began its transition to the Black Sea on Thursday, the sixth fleet said.
"#USSArleighBurke (DDG 51) began its northbound transit to the #BlackSea to operate with our @NATO Allies & partners in the region!" the sixth fleet tweeted.