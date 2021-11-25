UrduPoint.com

US Navy Missile Destroyer Transits To Black Sea - Sixth Fleet

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 01:03 PM

US Navy Missile Destroyer Transits to Black Sea - Sixth Fleet

The US navy missile destroyer Arleigh Burke began its transition to the Black Sea on Thursday, the sixth fleet said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The US navy missile destroyer Arleigh Burke began its transition to the Black Sea on Thursday, the sixth fleet said.

"#USSArleighBurke (DDG 51) began its northbound transit to the #BlackSea to operate with our @NATO Allies & partners in the region!" the sixth fleet tweeted.

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Burkina Faso inaugurates productive ..

UAE Embassy in Burkina Faso inaugurates productive unit project for women

5 minutes ago
 What is profit margin for dealers on per litre pet ..

What is profit margin for dealers on per litre petrol and diesel?

7 minutes ago
 Mongolia logs 711 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more death ..

Mongolia logs 711 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

2 minutes ago
 Iraqi Evacuation Plane Did Not Arrive in Minsk - B ..

Iraqi Evacuation Plane Did Not Arrive in Minsk - Belarusian Security Council

2 minutes ago
 KP CM Mahmood Khan inaugurates uplift projects in ..

KP CM Mahmood Khan inaugurates uplift projects in Batagram

2 minutes ago
 Dtec, Fakeeh University Hospital partner to advanc ..

Dtec, Fakeeh University Hospital partner to advance healthcare services

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.