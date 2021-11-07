UrduPoint.com

US Navy Names Oiler Ship After Assassinated Gay Rights Leader Harvey Milk

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) The US Navy has named a replenishment oiler after gay rights leader Harvey Milk, who served on the San Francisco board of Supervisors and was assassinated in 1978.

The ship was christened and launched during a ceremony held in San Diego, California on Saturday.

"Truly honored to join the Secretary of the Navy (Carlos Del Toro) and so many Federal, state, and local leaders for the christening of the USNS Harvey Milk," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said on Twitter on Saturday.

Harvey Milk's nephew, Stuart Milk, delivered an address during the Saturday ceremony, according to the US Navy.

Harvey Milk served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He became the first openly gay elected official in California in the 1970s. At the age of 40, Milk was shot and killed along with San Francisco Mayor George Moscone in San Francisco City Hall.

