US Navy Officials Recommend Ousted Captain of Aircraft Carrier Be Reinstated - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) US Navy officials have advised Defense Secretary Mark Esper to reinstate Capt. Brett Crozier, who was removed after raising the alarm about the novel coronavirus outbreak on the US Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Esper received the recommendation from Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday and acting Navy Secretary James McPherson, the report said. Esper has requested more time to consider whether to approve Crozier's reinstatement, the report added.

The outbreak was first made public when an email written by the ship's captain Brett Crozier was leaked to the media. The email warned of an outbreak among the crew and said there was an urgent need to quarantine affected sailors.

On April 9, former Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly announced that he removed Crozier from his post, saying the captain improperly sent the email about his concerns, using channels that were not secure to convey confidential information.

Modly soon thereafter resigned when he came under fire for removing the captain and calling him "stupid" for sounding the alarm about the COVID-19 outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier.

The US Navy has reported that 840 sailors assigned to the ship have tested positive for COVID-19, including one death due to the disease.