US Navy Opens 'Deeper' Probe Into Firing Of Captain Amid Virus Outbreak - Acting Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:57 PM

The US Navy will conduct a second investigation of a decision to relieve Captain Brett Crozier of command of the COVID-19 infected USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, Acting Navy Secretary James McPherson said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The US Navy will conduct a second investigation of a decision to relieve Captain Brett Crozier of command of the COVID-19 infected USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, Acting Navy Secretary James McPherson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I am directing Adm. [Mike] Gilday to conduct a follow on command investigation.

This investigation will build on the good work of the initial inquiry to provide a more fulsome understanding of the sequence of events, actions, and decisions of the chain of command surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt," McPhearson said.

After completing one investigation, Gilday recommended in a report to Defense Secretary Mark Esper that Crozier be reinstated as the vessel's commanding officer, but Esper declined to act on the recommendation.

