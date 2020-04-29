US Navy Opens 'Deeper' Probe Into Firing of Captain Amid Virus Outbreak - Acting Secretary

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:57 PM
The US Navy will conduct a second investigation of a decision to relieve Captain Brett Crozier of command of the COVID-19 infected USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, Acting Navy Secretary James McPherson said in a statement on Wednesday
"I am directing Adm. [Mike] Gilday to conduct a follow on command investigation.
This investigation will build on the good work of the initial inquiry to provide a more fulsome understanding of the sequence of events, actions, and decisions of the chain of command surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt," McPhearson said.
After completing one investigation, Gilday recommended in a report to Defense Secretary Mark Esper that Crozier be reinstated as the vessel's commanding officer, but Esper declined to act on the recommendation.