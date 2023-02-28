US Navy Orders $145Mln Modernization of Guided Missile Destroyer Nitze - BAE Systems

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The US Navy has ordered a $145 million modernization program to be carried out on the Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyer Nitze, BAE Systems announced in a press release on Monday.

"BAE Systems has received a $145 million contract from the US Navy for the maintenance and modernization of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Nitze," the release said. "The value of the competitively awarded contract could reach $161 million if all options are exercised."

Under the terms of the contract, BAE Systems' shipyard at Norfolk, Virginia, will dry-dock the ship, carry out underwater hull preservation work and upgrade the ship's Aegis combat system and its command and control equipment, the release said.

"The depot maintenance periods are necessarily complex and critical to maintain the combat effectiveness of DDGs (destroyers). BAE Systems Norfolk looks forward to conducting the assigned DMP work that will enable the USS Nitze to move into its next phase of fleet readiness," the release added.

BAE Systems recently began a similar modernization and maintenance program on the USS Lassen at its Jacksonville, Florida shipyard and is conducting similar work on the USS Mustin at its San Diego shipyard, according to the release.