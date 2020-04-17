UrduPoint.com
US Navy Orders 15 Hovercraft Costing $386Mln For Marine Landing Forces - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Textron has won a more than $386 million US Navy order to build 15 new landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) or hovercraft to carry Marine Corps troops ashore, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

contract for the construction of landing craft, air cushion 100 Class Craft 109 through 123," the release said on Thursday.

The contract was approved as part of the Ship-to-Shore Connector (SSC) Program, which is replacing the existing fleet of LCAC vehicles that nearing the end of their 30-year service life, the Defense Department explained.

"The SSC mission is to land surface assault elements in support of operational maneuver from the sea at over-the-horizon distances while operating from amphibious ships and mobile landing platforms," the release said.

