US Navy Orders $1Bln Worth of New Construction at Western Pacific Base on Guam - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Five US construction companies receive $990 million in contracts to build new naval facilities on the island of Guam, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Black Construction-Tutor Perini, Caddell-Nan, Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima, Gilbane SMCC ECC and Hensel Phelps Construction Company are awarded a combined $990,000,000...

construction contract for projects located primarily for sites in Guam and other areas within the... Pacific area of responsibility (AOR)," the release said on Thursday.

The work to be performed includes barracks and dormitories; administrative, communication, educational, medical and dining facilities; as well as industrial and operational-training facilities, the Defense Department said.

Work on the projects is expected to be completed by April 2022, the Defense Department added.