US Navy Orders 3 New Gear Sets for AEGIS Class Missile Destroyers - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Timken Gears & Services Inc., King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $119.2 million US Navy modification contract for three main reduction gear shipsets to support DDG-51 class Arleigh Burke-class AEGIS missile destroyers.

"Timken Gears & Services (of) King of Prussia, Pennsylvania was awarded a $119,280,294 ...

modification contract to exercise the options for three Main Reduction Gear shipsets to support DDG-51 class," the release said on Friday.

Most of the work on the project will be performed in Santa Fe Springs, California (77%) and Riverside, Missouri (10%) with the rest being done at other locations across the United States, the release added.

Work on the contract is scheduled to take four and a half years and is expected to be completed by November 2027, according to the release.