US Navy Orders $350Mln Work on Tactical Intelligence, Analysis Control Networks - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Science Applications International Corporation has won an almost $350 million US Navy contract to carry out engineering work on tactical communications and intelligence networks, the US Defense Department said.

"Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) (in) Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $349,500,982 ...contract for support to execute in-service engineering agent (ISEA) functions for afloat and ashore tactical networks (TACNET)," the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

The US Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific requires ISEA support, technical and engineering assistance, design analysis, network information assurance accreditation to install, integrate and support SEA functions for afloat and ashore TACNET systems, the release said.

The engineering support will be provided for "command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence systems including the sustainment of fielded systems through end-of-life replacement," the release added.

The contract will also cover system upgrades, follow-on, or interrelated system, distant support, on-site repair, installations and system analysis to ensure networks are performing within designed specifications and peak capabilities, according to the release.