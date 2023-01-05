UrduPoint.com

US Navy Orders $389Mln Upgrades To Modernize Littoral Combat Ships - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2023 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Nine US shipbuilding and marine engineering companies have won a combined $389 million in US Navy modification contracts to provide maintenance, modernization and repair services for littoral combat ships (LCS) homeported in San Diego, California, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"(The companies included) BAE Systems - San Diego Ship Repair (of) San Diego, California; Vigor Marine (of) Portland, Oregon; General Dynamics - National Steel and Shipbuilding Company (NASSCO) (of) San Diego, California; Marine Group Boat Works (of) Chula Vista, California (and) Pacific Ship Repair and Fabrication (of) San Diego, California," the release stated on Wednesday.

The other companies receiving the modification contracts were East Coast Repair and Fabrication (of) Norfolk, Virginia; Austal USA of mobile, Alabama; Epsilon Systems Solutions of Portsmouth, Virginia and Continental Marine of San Diego in San Diego, California, the Defense Department said.

The nine companies were "awarded a combined $389 million in ...modifications to the previously awarded multiple award contract for maintenance, modernization and repair requirements for littoral combat ships homeported in San Diego, California," the release explained.

Almost all the work on the contracts will be performed on the West Coast of the continental United States (95%) over the next 10 months to be completed by October 2023, the Defense Department said.

