US Navy Orders 4 Close-Range Missile Defense Systems for S. Korean Warships - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Raytheon Missiles and Defense has received an almost $50 million US Navy modification contract to produce four Mk-15 Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS) to provide additional air defense for South Korea, the US Defense Department announced.

"Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $49,046,788 ...modification ...

contract for the procurement of four MK-15 Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS) Block 0 to Block 1B Baseline 2 Upgrade and Conversion and related equipment for the Republic of Korea," the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Work on the contract is expected to be completed by May 2025, the release added.

The CIWS is a point defense weapon system mounted on warships that is designed to detect and destroy short-range incoming missiles and enemy aircraft, according to reports.