UrduPoint.com

US Navy Orders 4 Close-Range Missile Defense Systems For S. Korean Warships - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2022 | 03:50 AM

US Navy Orders 4 Close-Range Missile Defense Systems for S. Korean Warships - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Raytheon Missiles and Defense has received an almost $50 million US Navy modification contract to produce four Mk-15 Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS) to provide additional air defense for South Korea, the US Defense Department announced.

"Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $49,046,788 ...modification ...

contract for the procurement of four MK-15 Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS) Block 0 to Block 1B Baseline 2 Upgrade and Conversion and related equipment for the Republic of Korea," the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Work on the contract is expected to be completed by May 2025, the release added.

The CIWS is a point defense weapon system mounted on warships that is designed to detect and destroy short-range incoming missiles and enemy aircraft, according to reports.

Related Topics

Tucson South Korea May Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about flood ..

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about floods' devastation

3 hours ago
 Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Stude ..

Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Student Debt Relief

3 hours ago
 Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBB ..

Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBBMU

3 hours ago
 Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of ..

Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of death toll

4 hours ago
 Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 othe ..

Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 others in murder case

4 hours ago
 Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage A ..

Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage Against Nord Stream - Kremlin

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.