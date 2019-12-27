UrduPoint.com
US Navy Orders $49Mln Worth Of New Submarine Escape Suits - Pentagon

Fri 27th December 2019 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The US Navy has awarded a nearly $50 million contract to the Beaufort Company in the state of Ohio for additional submarine immersion escape suits to be used on its underwater vessels, the Department of Defense said in a news release.

"FD Beaufort [at the] Sharon Center, Ohio was awarded a maximum $49,046,703... contract for submarine escape immersion suits," the release said on Thursday.

The Defense Department explained the contract is to be fulfilled over a three year period with two one-year option periods to follow.

Beaufort suits are designed to allow free escape to the surface from damaged submarines and then to offer protection for the individuals wearing them until they are rescued, according to published information.

The US Navy abandoned pressurized submarine escape training for submarine crew members in 1979, but re-instituted it in 2009, using the Beaufort Mark 10 Submarine Escape and Immersion Equipment suit.

