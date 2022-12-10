UrduPoint.com

US Navy Orders Almost $300Mln Amphibious Assault Ship Modernization - Pentagon

December 10, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) BAE Systems has won an almost $300 million US Navy contract to modernize and repair the USS Kearsarge landing helicopter dock or amphibious assault ship, the Defense Department announced.

"BAE Systems - Norfolk Ship Repair (in) Norfolk, Virginia is awarded a $294,786,804 firm-fixed-price contract action for maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)," the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

The contract, which is for Fiscal Year 2023, includes options that could bring its cumulative value to $340.3 million, the release said.

"Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia and is expected to be completed by November 2024," the release added.

US Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, DC is the contracting activity overseeing the work, according to the release.

