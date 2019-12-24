UrduPoint.com
US Navy Orders Extra Support for Mini-Air-Launched Decoy in $112Mln Contract - Raytheon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The US Navy has ordered engineering support for its Miniature Air-Launched Decoys (MALD-N) in a $112-million modification contract, the Raytheon Company said in a press release on Monday.

"Raytheon Company was awarded a US Navy contract for the Miniature Air-Launched Decoy - Navy, as announced by the US Department of Defense on December 20, 2019," the release said.

The contract will cover non-recurring engineering support throughout the engineering and manufacturing development phase as well as through payload integration and transition to production for the MALD-N decoys, the release explained. 

About two-thirds of the work on the contract will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and the remaining one third at Goleta, California, and work is expected to be completed in September 2022, the release said.

