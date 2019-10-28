US Navy Orders More Advanced Air-Towed Decoy to Protect Combat Aircraft - BAE Systems

The US Navy has ordered the development of a new and more advanced Fiber Optic Towed Decoy (FOTD) to protect combat aircraft and their pilots from more sophisticated threats, BAE Systems said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The US Navy has ordered the development of a new and more advanced Fiber Optic Towed Decoy (FOTD) to protect combat aircraft and their pilots from more sophisticated threats, BAE Systems said in a press release on Monday.

"BAE Systems announced a $36.7 million contract from the U. Navy to develop and demonstrate a next-generation, dual band Fiber-Optic Towed Decoy to protect aircraft and pilots from advanced threats," the release said.

The FOTDs are radio-frequency countermeasure systems to provide for combat aircraft, including fighters, bombers and transports. BAE Systems' dual band decoy development work is intended to expand the capabilities of its previous ALE-55 FOTD, the release said.

"Our towed decoys enable pilots to execute missions in highly contested airspace. ALE-55 FOTD is a reliable, high-powered jamming system with years of mission success on the F/A-18E/F," BAE Systems Dual Band Decoy Program Director Tom McCarthy said in the release.

The dual band decoy will interface with onboard electronic warfare equipment on combat aircraft and it can also operate independently to increase its effectiveness against current and future threats, according to the release.