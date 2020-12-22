UrduPoint.com
US Navy Orders Sea Skimming Supersonic Missiles To Test Ship Defenses - Northrop Grumman

The US signed a production contract for 19 supersonic Coyote missiles for target practice on Navy ships, with an option to purchase an additional 84 projectiles that fly more than three times the speed of sound, Northrop Grumman said in a press release on Tuesday

"The Coyote provides the Navy with a cost-effective target to simulate advanced supersonic anti-ship cruise missile threats. It can be used as a Mach 2.5+ sea skimming target or as a Mach 3.5+ diving target from an altitude of 52,000 feet," the release said.

Northrop Grumman designed, developed and first flew the Coyote in 2003.

The company has since delivered 124 targets to the US Navy and successfully launched them 79 times.

Successful demonstrations of hypersonic weapons by Russia and China in recent years prompted the United States to revive a mothballed hypersonic program of its own in a bid to match offensive and defensive capabilities of the two potential adversaries.

US military planners cite a need to defend against and deter the use of hypersonic missiles capable of traveling at more than ten times the speed of sound (about 760 miles per hour times 10), and therefore able to overwhelm existing missile defense systems.

