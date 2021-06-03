UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Navy Pilots Tell NASA Administrator Encountered Unidentified Aerial Phenomena 'Real'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) US Navy pilots involved with the Defense Department-confirmed videos of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) said they believe the mysterious objects to be real, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.

"What you have seen on the tv recently, on the Navy films, I had known about this in my former capacity in intel and the Armed Services Committee, and I've talked to those pilots, and they think [the UAPs are] real," Nelson said during a press conference.

The news comes amid increasing number of serious discussions about UAPs following the release and authentication of videos showing such phenomena encountered by US Navy pilots as well as the upcoming release of the Senate Intelligence Committee report on June 25.

NASA Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen said the kind of questions that focus on life elsewhere in the universe is in the realm of NASA's scientific activity, noting that people have tended to underestimate nature in the last several decades.

