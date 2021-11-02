US Navy Probe Finds Sub Grounded in Indo-Pacific Hit Uncharted Seamount - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The US Navy determined the nuclear-powered USS Connecticut attack submarine that was damaged while submerged in the South China Sea last month had crashed into an uncharted seamount, a spokesperson with the US 7th Fleet said in a statement.

"The investigation determined USS Connecticut grounded on an uncharted seamount while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region," the spokesperson said on Monday. "Commander, US 7th Fleet will determine whether follow-on actions, including accountability, are appropriate."