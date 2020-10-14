UrduPoint.com
US Navy Reluctant To Build Sixth Generation Jet After F-35 Fiasco - Naval Operations Chief

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The US military does not have the time or money to waste on any ill-thought-out, enormously expensive and long delayed sixth generation fighter plane project like the F-35 fifth generation jet, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Michael Gilday told a Defense One State of the Navy podcast on Tuesday.

"The F-35A flew around 2000 - That's a whole generation [ago]," Gilday said. "We can't wait till 2045 or 2050, if we're going to make the investment in the multiple billions [of dollars]. We don't have time to wait or money to waste."

When asked, Gilday refused to commit to any decision to push ahead with plans for any ambitious sixth generation combat aircraft to replace the controversial, expensive and still problem-plagued F-35 jet.

Instead, Gilday indicated that the Navy would focus instead on other spending priorities.

"My job is to maximize naval power. We are making a lot of cuts to put money in shipbuilding. I can't be buying stuff just to buy it," Gilday said.

The F-35 military program, the most expensive one in history, continues to suffer major problems, according to official reports. The Fiscal Year 1919 Operational Test report found the aircraft still had 873 unresolved deficiencies, including 13 Category 1 items that could endanger its survival.

