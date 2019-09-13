UrduPoint.com
US Navy Reports Successful Test Of Underwater Mine-Hunting Drone In Arctic Exercise

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 03:20 AM

US Navy Reports Successful Test of Underwater Mine-Hunting Drone in Arctic Exercise

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) A submarine drone for shallow water has been successfully tested in the Arctic as part of a United States exercise that runs through September 28, the US Navy said in a press release.

"The unit, operating as Combined Task Group 35.1, ran the tests Sept.

2-12 in waters off of Adak, Alaska, in support of Arctic Expeditionary Capabilities Exercise (AECE) 2019," the release said on Thursday.

The drone was designed to detect mines deployed in shallow water, defined as depths of 10-40 feet, to stop an amphibious landing by US Marines, the release said.

The test was part of an Arctic Expeditionary Capabilities Exercise with about 3,000 Navy and Marine Corps personnel in the Aleutian Islands and south-central Alaska that runs through September 28, according to the release.

