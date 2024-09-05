US Navy Sailor Detained By Law Enforcement In Venezuela
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A US Navy sailor has been detained by law enforcement in Venezuela, a US official said Wednesday, at a time of soaring tensions between Washington and Caracas.
"We're tracking a US Navy sailor was detained in Venezuela by law enforcement in that country," the official said on condition of anonymity, without providing further details on the detention, which reportedly occurred late last month.
The South American country was rocked by protests when President Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner of a disputed July 28 election, with dozens killed and more than 2,400 people arrested.
The opposition claims it won by a landslide, and the United States, the European Union and several Latin American countries have refused to recognize Maduro as having won without seeing detailed voting results.
Washington on Monday seized Maduro's plane in the Dominican Republic and flew it to Florida, a move the Venezuelan leader condemned as "piracy" but which Washington said was necessary due to sanctions violations.
The following day, Washington denounced an arrest warrant issued in Venezuela for opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia and warned of further action against Maduro.
The US State Department has warned Americans against traveling to Venezuela for reasons including crime, unrest and wrongful detention.
"There is a high risk of wrongful detention of US nationals in Venezuela. Security forces have detained US citizens for up to five years," the department's Venezuela travel advisory says.
"The US government is not generally notified of the detention of US citizens in Venezuela or granted access to US citizen prisoners there," it says.
Recent Stories
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases
AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation
Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan
Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers
Aurangzeb discusses ‘expanding investment opportunities’ with Standard Chart ..
NAB arrests two high-profile accused in investment fraud scam
Sarfraz Ahmed joins Dolphins as mentor-cum-player in Champions One Day Cup 2024
More Stories From World
-
Disease, Israeli war in Gaza stalk children, despite polio vaccine success: UN3 hours ago
-
First shipment of mpox vaccines due in DRC Thursday: Africa CDC6 hours ago
-
Global labour income share falls, inequality increases: ILO6 hours ago
-
Pak ambassador to Germany asserts continued support for Kashmiri rights6 hours ago
-
Spain PM appoints minister as new central bank chief6 hours ago
-
Wheelchair fencing star Bebe Vio shocked in Paralympics semi-final6 hours ago
-
GDNC seizes 236 Kg of cocaine hidden in banana shipment6 hours ago
-
Islamic Affairs Minister meets with Mauritian Ambassador to the Kingdom6 hours ago
-
British hiker found dead, another missing in Spain's Mallorca after storm6 hours ago
-
US trade deficit widest in two years on imports surge6 hours ago
-
Deadly strike hits Ukraine's Lviv as Zelensky confirms reshuffle8 hours ago
-
Greta Thunberg arrested at pro-Palestinian demo in Denmark8 hours ago