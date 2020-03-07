UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Navy Sailor Gets Coronavirus In Italy

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 10:51 PM

US Navy sailor gets coronavirus in Italy

A US Navy sailor stationed in Italy has contacted the novel coronavirus, marking the first positive case for a US service member in Europe, the US military command said Saturday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :A US Navy sailor stationed in Italy has contacted the novel coronavirus, marking the first positive case for a US service member in Europe, the US military command said Saturday.

"Military health professionals are conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine whether any other personnel may have been exposed," the US European Command said in a statement.

"Depending on the results of that investigation, additional precautionary measures may be taken." The service member was stationed in Naples, Italy, and is currently "restricted to their residence", the statement said.

The US European Command and the US Pacific Command comprise the two US foreign combatant commands.

The European one has 70,000 military and civilian personnel and has relations with NATO and 51 countries.

On February 26, US Forces Korea said that a 23-year-old soldier based in South Korea had tested positive as well.

Italy and South Korea are among the countries to have reported the highest number of coronavirus cases to date.

Related Topics

NATO Europe Naples Italy South Korea February May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hotel collapse traps 70 in eastern China

4 minutes ago

Iranian commander killed near Damascus: monitor

4 minutes ago

Labuschagne hits century but South Africa sweep se ..

4 minutes ago

Cyprus police use tear gas at protest against cros ..

4 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide basic rights to women: Z ..

40 minutes ago

All seven Industrial Town Associations agree to ma ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.