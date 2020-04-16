US Navy Says 11 Iranian Vessels Harassed US Warships Operating in Arabian Sea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Eleven Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessels conducted 'dangerous and harassing' approaches of US warships in the Arabian Sea, in one case coming within ten yards of one of the ships, the US Navy's 5th Fleet operating in Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The IRGCN vessels repeatedly crossed the bows and sterns of the US vessels at extremely close range and high speeds, including multiple crossings of the Puller with a 50 yard closest point of approach (CPA) and within 10 yards of Maui's bow," the statement said.