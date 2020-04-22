US Navy Says 99% of Crew on Aircraft Carrier Roosevelt Tested, 777 Sailors Have COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The US Navy said in a press release on Wednesday that 99 percent of the crew assigned to the US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt have been tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 777 sailors have contracted the virus.

"As of today, 99 percent of USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) crew members have been tested for COVID-19, with 777 total positive and 3,919 negative results," the release said.

The number is an increase from the 655 cases last week with 94 percent of the crew tested.

The release said 4,196 sailors have been moved ashore from the nuclear-powered ship that is currently docked in Guam.

Sixty-three sailors have recovered and six are currently hospitalized in the US Naval Hospital Guam.