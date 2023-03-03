UrduPoint.com

US Navy Says Assisted UK In Seizing Iranian Missiles Along Route To Yemen

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 02:40 AM

US Navy Says Assisted UK in Seizing Iranian Missiles Along Route to Yemen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The United States assisted the United Kingdom in seizing Iranian missiles on a boat traveling along a route frequently used to traffic weapons to Yemen, the US Navy said in a statement.

"Coordinated efforts among US and UK maritime forces led to Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster confiscating anti-tank guided missiles and missile components from a small boat that originated from Iran," the statement said on Thursday.

The interdiction occurred along a route historically used to unlawfully transport weapons to Yemen, the statement said. The direct or indirect supply of weapons to Houthis in Yemen violates UN Security Council Resolution 2216 and international law, the statement said.

The seizure marks the seventh illegal weapon or drug interdiction in the last three months, the statement said. The US Navy will continue to work with partners to pursue any destabilizing activities or threats to regional maritime security, the statement added.

The US and partner maritime forces seized more than 5,000 weapons, 1.6 million rounds of ammunition and $80 million worth of narcotics during the seven interdictions, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Iran Yemen Traffic Lancaster United Kingdom United States From Million Weapon

Recent Stories

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

2 hours ago
 UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, buil ..

UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, build investment capabilities

2 hours ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade as key to nation’s rise in ..

2 hours ago
 Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambi ..

Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambique

2 hours ago
 UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Po ..

UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Power Index 2023

2 hours ago
 American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.