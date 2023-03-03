US Navy Says Assisted UK in Seizing Iranian Missiles Along Route to Yemen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The United States assisted the United Kingdom in seizing Iranian missiles on a boat traveling along a route frequently used to traffic weapons to Yemen, the US Navy said in a statement.

"Coordinated efforts among US and UK maritime forces led to Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster confiscating anti-tank guided missiles and missile components from a small boat that originated from Iran," the statement said on Thursday.

The interdiction occurred along a route historically used to unlawfully transport weapons to Yemen, the statement said. The direct or indirect supply of weapons to Houthis in Yemen violates UN Security Council Resolution 2216 and international law, the statement said.

The seizure marks the seventh illegal weapon or drug interdiction in the last three months, the statement said. The US Navy will continue to work with partners to pursue any destabilizing activities or threats to regional maritime security, the statement added.

The US and partner maritime forces seized more than 5,000 weapons, 1.6 million rounds of ammunition and $80 million worth of narcotics during the seven interdictions, according to the statement.