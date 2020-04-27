US Navy Says COVID-19 Testing on Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Complete, 955 Sailors Infected

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The US Roosevelt aircraft carrier has officially finished testing its crew for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and reports that there are currently 955 positive cases, the US Navy said in a press release on Monday.

"As of today, 100% of initial COVID-19 testing for Sailors of USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and embarked commands is complete. There are currently 955 active cases and 14 recovered cases," the release said.

One sailor is hospitalized in US Naval Hospital Guam, the release added.

On Thursday, the Navy announced all testing on the Roosevelt had been completed but some results were still pending. The final number is an increase from 840 cases reported in the update last week. One sailor assigned to the ship died earlier this month from the novel coronavirus.

The outbreak was first made public when an email written by the ship's captain Brett Crozier was leaked to the media.

The email warned of an outbreak among the crew and said there was an urgent need to quarantine affected sailors.

On April 9, former Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly announced that he removed Crozier from his post, saying the captain improperly sent the email about his concerns, using channels that were not secure to convey confidential information.

Modly soon thereafter resigned when he came under fire for removing the captain and calling him "stupid" for sounding the alarm about the COVID-19 outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier.

On Friday, top Navy officials as part of an inquiry of the outbreak on the ship recommended to Defense Secretary Mark Esper that Crozier be reinstated as the commanding officer of the Roosevelt.