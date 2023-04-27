US Navy Says Iranian Revolutionary Guard Seized Oil Tanker in Gulf of Oman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Iran's Revolutionary Guard forces have seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, US Naval Forces Central Command said in a statement on Thursday.

"On April 27 at approximately 1:15 p.m.

local time, Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet was seized by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) while transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman. The oil tanker issued a distress call during the seizure. U.S. 5th Fleet is monitoring the situation," the statement said.

The US statement said Iran's interference with ships passing through international waters threatens maritime security and the global economy.

According to a US count, Iran has seized at least five commercial vessels in waters in the middle East region in the past two years, the statement said.