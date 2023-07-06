(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) said on Thursday that it monitored an Iranian military vessel seize a commercial ship in the Persian Gulf that was possibly involved in smuggling activity and determined it would not intervene.

"On July 6, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forcibly seized a commercial vessel possibly engaged in smuggling activity and transiting the Arabian Gulf in international waters," NAVCENT said in a statement.

US naval forces deployed maritime assets to closely monitor the situation and assessed the circumstances of this event did not warrant further response, the statement said.

On Wednesday, the US Navy said the United States stopped the Iranian Navy from seizing two commercial tanker vessels in international waters off the coast of Oman.

According to the US Navy, during the incident on Wednesday, Iranian forces fired small-caliber arms and crew-served weapons at the Bahamian-flagged Richmond Voyager prior to the US Navy's arrival on the scene, hitting the ship's hull near crew quarters, but they caused no significant damage or casualties.