Open Menu

US Navy Says Its Dry Cargo Ship Alan Shepard Ran Aground In Bahrain On July 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 09:14 PM

US Navy Says Its Dry Cargo Ship Alan Shepard Ran Aground in Bahrain on July 15

The US Navy's dry cargo ship Alan Shepard ran aground in Bahrain on July 15 and there were no personnel injured as a result of the incident, a Navy spokesperson said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The US Navy's dry cargo ship Alan Shepard ran aground in Bahrain on July 15 and there were no personnel injured as a result of the incident, a Navy spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

"On Saturday afternoon in Bahrain, US Navy dry cargo ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE-3) ran aground while moving under its own propulsion from ASRY shipyard in Al Hidd to a pier at Khalifa Bin Salman Port," the statement said. "No personnel were injured. An investigation into the circumstances of the grounding is ongoing."

The ship managed to safely moor pierside in Bahrain under its own power the following morning with the assistance of tug boats, the statement said.

According to a media report by stars & Stripes, the 210-meter-long and 19,000-ton cargo ship had approximately 85 people onboard when it ran aground.

Related Topics

Injured Bahrain July Media From

Recent Stories

Power outages badly impacts business activities: N ..

Power outages badly impacts business activities: Nizam Arain

8 minutes ago
 Russia Preparing for Possible Visit of Venezuela's ..

Russia Preparing for Possible Visit of Venezuela's Maduro - Novak

8 minutes ago
 Data of US, German Intel Employees Leaked From Goo ..

Data of US, German Intel Employees Leaked From Google's Online File Scanner

8 minutes ago
 PIMS's emergency block project to be extended

PIMS's emergency block project to be extended

8 minutes ago
 North Korean Leader's Sister Dismisses Dialogue Wi ..

North Korean Leader's Sister Dismisses Dialogue With US

13 minutes ago
 Traffic police directed for enhanced public servic ..

Traffic police directed for enhanced public services and convenience to citizens ..

13 minutes ago
NEPRA celebrates women leadership

NEPRA celebrates women leadership

1 minute ago
 Mayor Karachi chairs first meeting of the city cou ..

Mayor Karachi chairs first meeting of the city council

1 minute ago
 Harm by Cluster Munitions to Civilian Population ' ..

Harm by Cluster Munitions to Civilian Population 'Well-Documented' - UN

1 minute ago
 Cancer hospital project inaugurated at PIMS

Cancer hospital project inaugurated at PIMS

1 minute ago
 KP police stand strong against terrorism: kill 156 ..

KP police stand strong against terrorism: kill 156 terrorists, POs in last six m ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Dubai Insurance t ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Dubai Insurance to launch Employee Protection I ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World