US Navy Says Its Dry Cargo Ship Alan Shepard Ran Aground in Bahrain on July 15

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The US Navy's dry cargo ship Alan Shepard ran aground in Bahrain on July 15 and there were no personnel injured as a result of the incident, a Navy spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

"On Saturday afternoon in Bahrain, US Navy dry cargo ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE-3) ran aground while moving under its own propulsion from ASRY shipyard in Al Hidd to a pier at Khalifa Bin Salman Port," the statement said. "No personnel were injured. An investigation into the circumstances of the grounding is ongoing."

The ship managed to safely moor pierside in Bahrain under its own power the following morning with the assistance of tug boats, the statement said.

According to a media report by stars & Stripes, the 210-meter-long and 19,000-ton cargo ship had approximately 85 people onboard when it ran aground.