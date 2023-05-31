US Navy Says Pilot Rescued Near Key West After Ejecting From F-5N Aircraft

A US Navy pilot has been rescued off the coast of Key West, Florida, and transported to a hospital in Miami after ejecting from an F-5N aircraft earlier in the day, Naval Air Station (NAS) Key West said on Wednesday

"We can confirm that a Navy pilot assigned to a Naval Air Station Key West-based Fighter Squadron Composite (VFC) 111 'Sun Downers' ejected from an F-5N aircraft approximately 25 miles from Boca Chica Field at approximately 9:20 a.m. today. A NAS Key West Search and Rescue crew launched an MH-60S helicopter and rescued the pilot, who is being transported to a Miami-area hospital for further evaluation," the air station said in a Facebook post.

The cause of the incident remains unknown and will be investigated, according to the post.